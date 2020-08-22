WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.33. 7,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,290,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

