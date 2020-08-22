Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Trading Up 0.8%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 1,302 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

