SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.95 and last traded at $61.52. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMEZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

