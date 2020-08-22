Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Up 4.2%

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71). Approximately 29,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 81,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.40).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Discoverie Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 626.20 ($8.19).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 589.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $529.58 million and a PE ratio of 35.27.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

