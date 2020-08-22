Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Up 45%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Goldbank Mining Corp (CVE:GLB)’s share price was up 45% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11.

About Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds a 50% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon territories.

