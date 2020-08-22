VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN) Shares Down 2.2%

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.19 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.19 ($1.32). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,475% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.80.

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

