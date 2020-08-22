Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Trading Down 2.5%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 34,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 44,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dragon Victory International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

About Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

