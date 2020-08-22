Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

About Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Croghan Colonial Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings account.

