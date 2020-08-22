Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Down 0.9%

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49). Approximately 712,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 133,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Warehouse REIT to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The company has a market cap of $277.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Simon Hope purchased 35,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £39,031.30 ($51,027.98).

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

