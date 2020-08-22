St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $13.25. 1,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

