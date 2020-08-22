UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 40,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 35,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million during the quarter.

About UGE International (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

