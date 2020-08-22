Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 1,275,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 226,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Webis (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.