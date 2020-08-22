Rurelec (LON:RUR) Trading Up 95.8%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR)’s stock price was up 95.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 50,502,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89,409% from the average daily volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

