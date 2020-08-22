Rurelec (LON:RUR) Trading Up 95.8%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR)’s stock price was up 95.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 50,502,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89,409% from the average daily volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rurelec (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

