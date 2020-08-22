Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). Approximately 193,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 524,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.42%.

Custodian REIT Company Profile (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report