Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Down 1.2%

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). Approximately 193,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 524,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.42%.

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

