Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Trading Down 1%

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €8.38 ($9.86) and last traded at €8.40 ($9.88). Approximately 75,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.48 ($9.98).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Hamborner Reit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.