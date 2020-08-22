Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Trading Down 1%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €8.38 ($9.86) and last traded at €8.40 ($9.88). Approximately 75,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.48 ($9.98).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88.

Hamborner Reit Company Profile (ETR:HAB)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report