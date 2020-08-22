Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) Trading Up 50%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF)

Royal Standard Minerals Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States.

