Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (CVE:NEV) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 89,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 153,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 6 leased patents covering an area of 4,213 hectares located in White Pine County.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.