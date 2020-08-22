Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Down 1.3%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.84 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94). Approximately 65,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 82,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

