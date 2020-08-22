ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €24.48 ($28.80) and last traded at €24.50 ($28.82). Approximately 141,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.70 ($29.06).

Separately, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.03 ($40.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.61 and a 200 day moving average of €24.79.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

