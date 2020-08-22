Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Stock Price Down 4%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 41,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 156,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Advance Gold Company Profile (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

