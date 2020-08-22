Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Trading 25% Higher

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) shares traded up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal ? U.S., Production Animal ? Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing.

