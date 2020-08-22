Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

