Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,102,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,048,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,640,000 after purchasing an additional 320,400 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,881,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

NYSE KEYS opened at $102.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

