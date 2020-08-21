Andra AP fonden Has $2 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $272.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $273.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

