Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 12,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 397,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTX shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

