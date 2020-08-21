Morgan Stanley Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $295.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 437,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.