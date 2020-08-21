Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 243,546 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,510 shares of company stock valued at $245,485 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.21.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.