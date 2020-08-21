Andra AP fonden Sells 18,500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $394,296. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

