Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

CenterStar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,633.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,090.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,445.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

