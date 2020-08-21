Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $305.00 at Raymond James

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

HD stock opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

