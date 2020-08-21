Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

