Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 343.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $578,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

DAL stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

