Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Sells $99,323.37 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $99,323.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 3rd, Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,810.04.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61.

Slack stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of -0.37. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Slack by 10.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 30.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

