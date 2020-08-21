Andra AP fonden Acquires New Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $4,305,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,764,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

