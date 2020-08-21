Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

