Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $29,000.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,559 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $43.61 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

