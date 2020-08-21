Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in BorgWarner by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

