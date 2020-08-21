Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Carnival by 29.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Carnival by 1,555.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 28.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 156,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 203.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

