Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,090.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,445.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,633.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

