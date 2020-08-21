Banco Santander S.A. Sells 50,709 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50,709 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,090.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,445.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,633.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. China International Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

