Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,090.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,445.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,633.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

