TLW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,090.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,445.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,633.14 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

