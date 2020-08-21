Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $408,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,633.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,090.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,445.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

