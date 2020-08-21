Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of Omaha

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,090.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,445.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,633.14 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

