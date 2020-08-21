Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.7% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $145,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,090.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,445.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,633.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

