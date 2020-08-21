Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,827 shares of company stock worth $11,387,155. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

