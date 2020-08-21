PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 12,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 717,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

PAYS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a market cap of $346.85 million, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PaySign by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 60.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

