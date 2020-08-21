Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 609.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Davita by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Davita by 2,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Davita by 68.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 612.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 249,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.