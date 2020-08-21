PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Down 0.1%

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 13,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,099,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

