Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,487 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Cree worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.